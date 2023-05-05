The Top Ten Brands That Remind Us Of Our Childhood!
The Wonderful World of Disney!
Hastings, Nebraska just installed a six-foot statue of the KOOL-AID MAN.
A guy from Hastings named Edwin Perkins came up with Kool-Aid in 1927 after messing around in his mom’s kitchen.
If you happen to be swinging through southeast Nebraska anytime soon, it’s outside the Hastings Museum of Natural & Cultural History.
A recent survey looked at the top brands that remind us of our childhood, and Kool-Aid made the list. Here are the top ten:
1. Nintendo
2. LEGO
3. Play-Doh
4. Hot Wheels
5. Monopoly
6. Disney
7. Kool-Aid
8. Mattel
9. Nerf
10. Hasbro
Here are a few more that made the top 25: Slinky, Toys “R” Us, Silly Putty, McDonald’s, Ice Pops, Big Wheels, Fruit Roll-Ups, Milton Bradley, Lincoln Logs, and Super Soakers.