The Top Ten Brands That Remind Us Of Our Childhood!

Hastings, Nebraska just installed a six-foot statue of the KOOL-AID MAN.

A guy from Hastings named Edwin Perkins came up with Kool-Aid in 1927 after messing around in his mom’s kitchen.

If you happen to be swinging through southeast Nebraska anytime soon, it’s outside the Hastings Museum of Natural & Cultural History.

A recent survey looked at the top brands that remind us of our childhood, and Kool-Aid made the list. Here are the top ten:

1. Nintendo

2. LEGO

3. Play-Doh

4. Hot Wheels

5. Monopoly

6. Disney

7. Kool-Aid

8. Mattel

9. Nerf

10. Hasbro

Here are a few more that made the top 25: Slinky, Toys “R” Us, Silly Putty, McDonald’s, Ice Pops, Big Wheels, Fruit Roll-Ups, Milton Bradley, Lincoln Logs, and Super Soakers.