The Top Things That Make People Fall In Love With A Property!
SOLD!
According to new research out of the UK, people will fall in “love at first sight” with a house more easily than a partner!
Nearly half of the 2,000 homeowners polled admitted they believe it’s possible to find love within seconds – but only when it comes to property.
While 43 percent feel it can happen with a potential partner, six percent less than those who have fallen head over heels for an abode.
The size of the rooms, oversized windows and built-in bookshelves are among the top things that get people lovestruck.
A fifth are instantly sold if a property has a south-facing garden and 16 percent are won over by walk-in wardrobes.
It also emerged that 61 percent claimed they are more likely to say ‘I do’ to a new home than to an expensive wedding.
And a quarter gets more excitement from viewing properties than going on holiday.
Things That Make People Fall In Love At First Sight With A Property!
1. Size of the rooms
2. The view from inside
3. A south facing garden
4. The size of the windows
5. The fireplace
6. The driveway
7. The flowers in the garden
8. Storage solutions/built-in storage
9. Established shrubs in the garden
10. If there is a walk-in wardrobe