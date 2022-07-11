The Top Things That Make People Fall In Love With A Property!

According to new research out of the UK, people will fall in “love at first sight” with a house more easily than a partner!

Nearly half of the 2,000 homeowners polled admitted they believe it’s possible to find love within seconds – but only when it comes to property.

While 43 percent feel it can happen with a potential partner, six percent less than those who have fallen head over heels for an abode.

The size of the rooms, oversized windows and built-in bookshelves are among the top things that get people lovestruck.

A fifth are instantly sold if a property has a south-facing garden and 16 percent are won over by walk-in wardrobes.

It also emerged that 61 percent claimed they are more likely to say ‘I do’ to a new home than to an expensive wedding.

And a quarter gets more excitement from viewing properties than going on holiday.



Things That Make People Fall In Love At First Sight With A Property!

1. Size of the rooms

2. The view from inside

3. A south facing garden

4. The size of the windows

5. The fireplace

6. The driveway

7. The flowers in the garden

8. Storage solutions/built-in storage

9. Established shrubs in the garden

10. If there is a walk-in wardrobe