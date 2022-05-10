People Will Make Their Homes More “Senior Friendly” for their aging pets

A panel of 2,000 dog and cat owners revealed that 33% would choose their four-legged friend instead of their house, and another 33% would choose their pet over their significant other.

31% said that the possibility of their pet’s death keeps them up at night — even more so than the death of a family member, being the victim of a crime or going through a divorce. So it’s no surprise that two-thirds get stressed thinking about how their pet will age.

On average, respondents reported that their oldest pet lived to about 11 years old — and about one-third currently have a senior pet age 7 or older. Pet parents are looking for a loss of sight and hearing, slower movements and sleeping more to be indicators that their pet is aging.

About two in five respondents said they plan to take their pet to the vet more frequently once the signs of aging become more apparent. Another two in five will make their home more “senior-friendly,” by closing off staircases or lowering furniture.

Fifty-nine percent would consider giving their pets vitamins and supplements, such as CBD or fish oil, and 34% would buy extra beds for their pet to sleep on. Thirty-nine percent won’t be getting another pet after their current one passes.

Another 44% considered it, but ultimately decided the rewards of having a pet outweigh the pain of losing one.

TOP WAYS TO IDENTIFY AGING IN PETS

Less energy – 33%

Slower movements – 32%

Sleeping more – 30%

Loss of sight – 30%

Loss of hearing – 29%

More frequent “accidents” inside the home – 29%

Smaller appetite – 29%