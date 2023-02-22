The Top Workplace Buzzwords of 2023!

Attitudes towards work are changing as employees adjust to a post-pandemic normal.

There is now a slew of new terms to describe work, from ‘rage applying’ to ‘bare minimum Monday.” But what do these terms mean?

This year isn’t even three months old, but already there are plenty of new workplace trends.

Copycat layoffs

“Copycat layoffs” is the idea that companies are being influenced by one another as they cut jobs.

Rage Applying

Rage applying is the practice of mass applying for jobs fueled by feelings of unhappiness at work. And it seems it has the potential to pay off.

Quiet Hiring

As companies cut back on hiring amid recession fears, “quiet hiring” – focusing on internal talent without increasing headcount – has emerged as a new buzzy workplace term.

Resenteeism

It describes the act of staying in an unsatisfying job due to a perceived lack of options, even as resentment grows. While it sounds similar to quiet quitting, resenteeism takes things a step further. Rather than avoiding extra work under the radar, employees experiencing resenteeism aren’t concealing their growing bitterness.

Bare Minimum Monday

Think of Bare Minimum Monday as quiet quitting, but specifically for the start of the week. Described as a way to resist the Sunday scaries and the pressure many people feel to hit the ground running full-speed when they return to work again on Monday.

Chaotic Working

Chaotic working, aka “malicious compliance,” involves employees using their position at work to help customers or clients at the employer’s expense. Examples of chaotic working include giving customers employee discounts or upsizing their food orders for free.

Shift Shock

How many people have started a job with excitement only to realize it wasn’t what they expected? The phenomenon can go by other names as well, such as new-hires remorse.

Boomerang Employees

With the growing number of layoffs — especially across the tech and media industries — some workers are returning to familiar ground. They’re known as “boomerang employees,” who go back to their old employers when times get tough and even score big raises.