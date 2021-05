They haven’t performed together since Frontman Gord Downie died in 2017 but will come together and join Feist for a performance on June 6th.

The Hip is being honoured at the 50th JUNO Awards with the Humanitarian Award, which will be presented by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush.

The band has earned 15 JUNO Awards and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2005.