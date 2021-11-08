The Trailer For ‘Sing 2’ Is Here!

If you loved the first movie then this one will surely be just as fun!

A trailer was just released featuring the voices of U2’s Bono, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, and more!

The premise: “Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star (Bono) … to join them.” The movie will be out on December 22.