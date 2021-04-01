The Trailer For The New ‘Saw’ Movie Starring Chris Rock Is Out!

Chris Rock is trying to track down a copycat killer modeling themselves after Jigsaw in the new trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

The terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.

Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

The movie was originally scheduled to come out last year but was pushed to May 2021 due to the pandemic!