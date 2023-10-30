Matthew Perry’s Family Releases A Statement After Death…

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” his family tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement…

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family says. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

They add: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Meanwhile, the world is still coming to grips with the shocking news that Matthew Perry is dead. Since learning about his accidental drowning death on Saturday, tributes continue to pour in, including from our PM.

Perry spent his childhood growing up in Canada with his mother.

Perry lived between Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto with his Canadian mother, Suzanne Perry, who worked as press secretary for then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau and later as a national anchor for Global News.

In a 2017 interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Perry recalled beating up a young Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the schoolyard when he was in Grade 5. Trudeau responded with a social media post inviting Perry to a rematch, quipping, “Who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?”

The prime minister responded to Perry’s death in a tweet late Saturday night, calling it shocking and saddening.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

This one seems to have hit home for so many, as we all can relate to one of the ‘friends’ cast members…

While Perry’s fellow Friends leads have yet to publicly comment on his death, other cast members from the show have taken to social media to share their condolences. Maggie Wheeler, who famously played Chandler’s on-off girlfriend Janice (remembered for her unique laugh) shared a picture of her and Perry, in character, on her Instagram.