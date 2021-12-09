The Ugly Sweater Passport- So You Never Have To Look For Your Vaccine Passport Again!

A Toronto-based company is out with the best idea of 2021! If you’re tired of scrolling your phone looking for your QR code, problem solved!

Not only will you be able to always find your proof that you are vaccinated, but people around you will know that you did your part!

The sweater is exactly what it sounds like, a crewneck with festive designs and your unique QR code printed on the front.

And yes, it is totally scannable. If you are looking forward to getting one —the demand is so high that the sweater is sold out.

Check back soon!