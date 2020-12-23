96% OF PEOPLE SAY UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATERS ARE A TURN-ON

According to a new survey of single people, 96% say ugly Christmas sweaters are a turn-on.

And they say wearing an ugly sweater shows that someone has a good sense of humor and they’re open to meeting people.

There’s more: 42% of people who don’t usually make the first move say they’re more likely to start a conversation with someone if they can use their ugly sweater as an ice breaker.

70% say a sense of humour is the most attractive quality in a partner.