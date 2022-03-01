The Ukrainian President Once Voiced Paddington Bear!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a comedian, and a good one at that prior to becoming the elected president of Ukraine in 2019.

One of his roles included voicing the beloved Paddington Bear in a film adaptation of the popular children’s book.

The post says that Hugh Bonneville, one of the stars of the hit Paddington movie franchise, revealed in a social media post that Zelenskyy voiced the beloved bear for Ukrainian moviegoers.

The first film was released in 2014 and Paddington was loved by both critics and audiences. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 97% rating.

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

Zelenskyy has captivated the world by spearheading his country’s resistance to military aggression launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.