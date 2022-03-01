Listen Live

The Ukrainian President Once Voiced Paddington Bear!

The world's hero is also a movie star!

By Dirt/Divas

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a comedian, and a good one at that prior to becoming the elected president of Ukraine in 2019.

 

One of his roles included voicing the beloved Paddington Bear in a film adaptation of the popular children’s book.

 

The post says that Hugh Bonneville, one of the stars of the hit Paddington movie franchise, revealed in a social media post that Zelenskyy voiced the beloved bear for Ukrainian moviegoers.

 

Related: Rotten Tomatoes Give Paddington Bear 2 Best Review Ever!…

 

The first film was released in 2014 and Paddington was loved by both critics and audiences. Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 97% rating.

 

Zelenskyy has captivated the world by spearheading his country’s resistance to military aggression launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related posts

Neil Diamond Is the Latest Artist To Sell Off His Entire Song Catalogue

Green Day Cancels Scheduled Concert In Russia

Disney Is First Major Studio To Pause Movie Releases In Russia