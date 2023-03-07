The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Coming Back!

Snoop Dogg is hitting the road this summer with his 33-date High School Reunion Tour. ">>

After a four-year hiatus, Victoria’s Secret has announced that a ‘new version’ of its controversial fashion show will be back later this year.

From Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks to Kendal Jenner and Gigi Hadid, the lingerie brand was known for turning supermodels into ‘angels’, as they donned those oh-so-famous wings.

The famous show was riddled with controversy! it was reported that the company’s CEO, Lesley Wexner, had ties to Jeffery Epstein, and in 2020, a New York Times article accused Edward Razek – the former chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company – of creating a culture of misogyny, bullying, and harassment.

There were also questions about whether Victoria’s Secret – which was accused of only celebrating one specific type of beauty standard – was still relevant in a world where the body positivity movement was gaining momentum.

For now, the company appears to be promising a change. The CFO, Timothy Johnson said in a statement that the show will ‘reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices and their unique perspectives.’