Victoria Secret- Gender-Free Collection

Victoria’s Secret has announced PINK for All: Gender Inclusive Clothing with Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever Star) as the first-ever MALE ambassador!

Victoria’s Secret PINK wants teenage boys to shop at their stores too.

The loungewear brand aimed at teens named its first male ambassador – actor Darren Barnet of the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” – to be the face of its year-old, gender-neutral line of sweats.

PINK introduced a gender-free line in February 2021 and has started to introduce male mannequins at a few stores.

The apparel is an “oversized fit” and ranges in size from extra small to XXL.

Over the past couple of years, Victoria’s Secret has been aggressively revamping its image, ditching its famous skinny Angels as the brand focus and adding full-figured as well as racially and ethnically diverse models.