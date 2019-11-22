The Victoria Secret Fashion Show Has Been Cancelled! 

A few months ago, Victoria Secret announced that they would not be televising this year’s show!

The company who owns the label, L Brands says viewers have been tuning in to see the million dollar bras less and less.

So for the first time since 1995, the show will not go on. L Brands says it will continue to communicate with its customers and says the expensive, very extravagant show isn’t going to happen- this year anyways…