How to Turn White Castle Burgers Into Stuffing For Christmas!

If you’re not a homemade stuffing kinda person, here’s a new twist on the starchy favourite over the holidays…

White Castle just unveiled the following recipe: using its mini burgers (which are available in the frozen section of Walmart)

Ingredients:

• 10-12 White Castle Sliders (from the restaurant with the pickles removed or picked up from your local retailer)

• 1 ½ cups diced celery

• 1 ¼ teaspoons ground thyme

• 1 ½ teaspoons ground sage

• ¾ teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

• ¼ cup chicken broth or 1 cup for casserole version

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, tear the Sliders into pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.

Add 1 cup chicken broth, toss well.

Add ingredients to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Or to stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey, prepare ingredients as noted above, but reduce chicken broth to 1/4 cup, then cook as you normally would.

Makes about 9 cups (enough for a 10-to-12-pound turkey).

Note: Allow 1 Slider for each pound of turkey, which will be the equivalent of ¾ cup of stuffing per pound.