The Visible Thong Trend Is Back

In the year of “whatever’ celebrities have somehow made visible thongs and g-strings happen again.

Famous faces including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Barton Hanson, and even Bella Hadid on the Versace catwalk have brought back the trend for exposed underwear.

This trashy look was first championed by the likes of Britney Spears, Halle Berry, and Paris Hilton about 20 years ago.

Kim K posted a picture on Instagram five days ago of her wearing a backless grey dress and a very prominent red g-string! Gillian Anderson sported the same look back in 2001 at a Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

While these celebrities seem to be making this cool again, we can’t all pull this off. If you find yourself drawn to this reborn trend, we recommend not wearing your thong out to any serious occasions or places.

Where it’s ok to show thong!

Trip to the pub, covid-friendly friend gatherings, a date…

Where it’s not ok…

Weddings, funerals, christenings, work, or jury duty!