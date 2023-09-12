THE VMA’S ARE ON TONIGHT! COULD WE SEE A N’SYNC REUNION?

Shakira to receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at 2023 VMAs!

The fan-voted VMAs are expected to be a night to remember with performances by Anitta, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Tomorrow x Together and many more.

The nominees

This year’s nomination list, which was released in August, was seen as a significant win for women and non-binary artists with men taking a backseat in many of the significant prize categories. In the much-coveted Video of the Year category, for example, all the nominations are women or non-binary artists, with artists including Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Miley Cyrus all in the running for the trophy. Similarly, in the Best Pop category, all the nominees are women or non-binary artists, other than Ed Sheeran.

Taylor Swift has the most nominations of any artist this year. Swift, who currently has 14 awards (making her the VMA’s fourth most-decorated artist) is in the running for 11 awards. SZA follows her closely behind with eight nominations.

BUT I WILL BE WATCHING FOR THIS…

Justin Timberlake and other members of ‘N Sync have been spotted in New York City. With the “VMAs” happening tonight, people wonder if there’s a reunion on tap.