The Weeknd Wants to Turn His Hits Into a Billion Bucks 🎶💰

The Weeknd isn’t just topping charts—he’s now looking to cash in on them in a massive way. Reports say the Toronto superstar is in talks to raise about $1 billion using his music rights as collateral. Yep, “Blinding Lights” could soon be backing some seriously blinding stacks of cash.

How It Works

Basically, The Weeknd would use his share of publishing rights and master recordings as financial leverage.

Translation: his hits are so valuable that investors are willing to front him a billion bucks, betting those songs will keep streaming and selling like crazy.

New York–based Lyric Capital Group is leading the charge and reaching out to other investors to line up the financing.

If it goes through, the deal would be one of the biggest ever in the music rights world. Not bad for a Scarborough kid who started out uploading mixtapes to the internet.

Why He Can Pull It Off

With more than 110 million monthly Spotify listeners, The Weeknd is basically the soundtrack of everyone’s gym, car ride, and awkward situationship. His songs aren’t just hits—they’re practically cultural wallpaper at this point. Investors know it, and clearly, so does he.

The Takeaway

If this deal happens, The Weeknd would join the elite club of artists turning their catalogues into billion-dollar business moves. Forget “Can’t Feel My Face”—we can’t feel our wallets just thinking about that kind of money.

So, while most of us are still paying off our Costco credit card bill, The Weeknd might soon be singing: “I earned it.”💸🇨🇦