The Weeknd Donates $2.5 Million For Emergency Meals In Gaza

The Weeknd‘s charity, XO Humanitarian Fund, has donated $2.5 million to pay for four million emergency meals for the people in Gaza facing food shortages and starvation due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that the money will pay for 820 metric tons of food, which will feed about 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

The Weeknd has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the WFP program since October of 2021. His foundation has raised more than $5 million to provide relief to people with poor access to food.

He has also donated $1.8 million of his own money to the WFP. Next year, The Weeknd plans to dedicate $1 to the XO Humanitarian Fund for every ticket sold to his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.