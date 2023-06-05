The Weeknd Is Out With A New Single Featuring Madonna!

The Weeknd teased a new single, “Popular” last week and it features Madonna and Playboi Carti. He posted online ahead of the premiere of his show which is now streaming on Max.

The accompanying soundtrack for the drama series will be available for pre-order alongside the new single on Friday (June 2).

The Idol explores the dark side of popular music, celebrity culture, drugs, and sex. The controversial series received a standard five-minute standing ovation at the recent Cannes Film Festival.

Here’s the lead single off the soundtrack!

Shortly after this announcement, Madonna posted that she will also be releasing a new single with Sam Smith, out on June 9.