Listen Live

The Weeknd Is Out With A New Single Featuring Madonna!

New music from The Weeknd!

By Dirt/Divas

The Weeknd teased a new single, “Popular” last week and it features Madonna and Playboi Carti. He posted online ahead of the premiere of his show which is now streaming on Max.

The accompanying soundtrack for the drama series will be available for pre-order alongside the new single on Friday (June 2).

The Artist Formally Known as The Weeknd!

The Idol explores the dark side of popular music, celebrity culture, drugs, and sex. The controversial series received a standard five-minute standing ovation at the recent Cannes Film Festival.

Here’s the lead single off the soundtrack!

Shortly after this announcement, Madonna posted that she will also be releasing a new single with Sam Smith, out on June 9.

Related posts

Sean Penn’s Documentary About Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy To Screen in Toronto And Will Launch Global Non-Profits!

Olivia Rodrigo is counting down to June 30: Is new music coming?

Blockbuster Burns Netflix Over Its New Password-Sharing Rules