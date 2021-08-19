The Weeknd Makes History On Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart!

‘Blinding Lights’ has spent a record-breaking 88 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Off of the album After Hours, Blinding Lights made its debut on the Hot 100 chart on Dec. 14, 2019, at No.11, and it now passes Imagine Dragons’ Radioactive, which has been on the Hot 100 chart for 87 weeks.

Blinding Lights currently sits at No.18 on the Hot 100 chart, it hit No.1 back in April of 2020 for four weeks, and after 57 weeks, it became a top 10 hit.

The Canadian-born singer took to social media to express his gratitude!