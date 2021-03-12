The Weeknd Reveals He Will No Longer Allow His Music To Be Up For Consideration At The Grammy’s!

The Weeknd’s latest album ‘After Hours,’ was a huge success, but apparently, it wasn’t enough to get it nominated for a Grammy award.

In November of 2020, when the Recording Academy released its list of nominees for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, fans and music industry peers alike were shocked to see that The Weeknd was basically snubbed!

Nominations are determined by a “Secret Committee. Many artists called out the academy’s “I’ll scratch your back; you scratch mine” mentality and former President/CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan mounted a massive legal complaint about the academy.

In a statement to the New York Times on Thursday, The Weeknd shared that he would be boycotting the GRAMMYs until the institution changed some of its practices.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the GRAMMYs,” explained the “Blinding Lights” singer.

The Grammy’s are set to air on Sunday, March 14th!