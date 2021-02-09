The Weeknd Reveals Why His Dancers Wore Face Bandages

Dozens of dancers hit the field with The Weeknd when he started to perform his smash hit “Blinding Lights,” but why were they all sporting face bandages that some were comparing to jockstraps?

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” The Weeknd told Variety.”

The Weeknd has been wearing bandages and prosthetic makeup since last year while promoting his new album, “After Hours.” He previously appeared at the 2020 AMAs in November with a fake bloodied and bandaged face.