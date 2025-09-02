The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Makes Spotify History with 5 Billion Streams

Canadian superstar The Weeknd has once again made music history. His hit single Blinding Lights has officially become the first song on Spotify to surpass an astounding five billion streams—a record-breaking milestone that proves the track’s enduring global appeal.

From Toronto to the World

Released in 2019, Blinding Lights quickly became a cultural phenomenon. With its retro-inspired synth sound and infectious chorus, the track dominated charts worldwide, spending 90 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100—longer than any other song in history.

Now, with billions of streams, it cements The Weeknd’s status as one of Canada’s greatest musical exports.

Spotify shared the achievement over the long weekend, noting that no other song has ever reached this level of streaming success. Just days before, Billboard also recognized Blinding Lights by placing it on their list of the Top Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs of the 21st Century.

A Legacy That Shines Bright

Born Abel Tesfaye in Toronto, The Weeknd has consistently pushed the boundaries of music and artistry. This milestone not only reflects the staying power of Blinding Lights but also highlights Canada’s influence on the global music stage.

From performing at the Super Bowl halftime show to topping charts around the world, The Weeknd continues to prove that Canadian talent can shine the brightest.