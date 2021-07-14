The White House Asked Olivia Rodrigo For Help With The Vaccination Campaign!

Olivia Rodrigo will be at the White House Wednesday to help promote the importance of getting vaccinated.

She will meet with Anthony Fauci and President Biden and record videos will there to urge young people to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The US has seen a decline in the younger generation receiving vaccines.

In April, just 52 percent of unvaccinated adolescents aged 13-17 and 57 percent of those aged 12-17 said they intended to get the vaccine, according to data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The videos will be featured on Rodrigo’s social media channels, which combined have more than 28 million followers, as well as the White House accounts.