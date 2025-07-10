The Wicked Concert Special Is Coming!

If you’ve been living in a swirl of glitter, green, and goosebumps since Wicked: Part One hit theatres, buckle up — because NBC just gave us a reason to defy gravity again.

On November 6th at 8 p.m. ET, NBC will air a Wicked concert special featuring none other than Ariana Grande (our beloved Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba excellence). This two-hour TV event will showcase live performances from the first film — and possibly a sneak peek at Part 2, Wicked: For Good, which hits theatres just a couple weeks later on November 21st.

Can't catch it live? Don't worry — it’ll be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

What Can We Expect?

While full details are still under wraps, here’s what we know:

The concert is happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles .

. Songs from Part One are confirmed, and we might get “For Good” or something fresh from Part Two.

This is the first time since their 2025 Oscars performance of "Defying Gravity" that Grande and Erivo will sing Wicked music together live. (If you cried during that Oscars number, you’re not alone.)

More Than Just a Concert

The special is clearly designed to build excitement for Wicked: For Good — and if you ask me, it’s working. After Part One raked in over $755 million worldwide, the buzz for Part Two is through the roof. Cynthia Erivo has even teased a deeper, darker version of Elphaba this time around. “She’s delicious in this next one,” she said in a recent interview. Goosebumps!

Why This Is a Big Deal

If you’re a long-time fan of Wicked — whether from the Broadway stage or now the silver screen — this concert is the perfect love letter to the fans. We’ve followed this journey from Shiz University to Emerald City, and now we get to celebrate the music that made us fall in love in the first place.

So grab your broomsticks, warm up those vocal cords, and prepare to belt “Defying Gravity” in your living room.

November 6th. NBC. Don’t miss it.