The Wins From The Golden Globes!

‘Succession’ began its farewell tour last night at the 81st Golden Globes taking home 4 trophies including for the Best TV Drama. This is the third time that the HBO series has won this award, following its victories at the 2020 and 2022 ceremonies.

Sunday’s victory ties it with The X-Files (1994, 1996 and 1997) and Mad Men (2007-09) for the most wins for best drama at the Golden Globes.

Succession‘s final season also snagged three acting wins Sunday — for supporting actor Matthew Macfadyen and leads Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook — to give the show a total of four, the most for any TV series on the night. It won best drama over Paramount+’s 1923, Netflix’s The Crown and The Diplomat, HBO’s The Last of Us and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

In the movie categories, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” dominated last night after ‘The Bear’ and ‘Succession’ had their moment…

“Oppenheimer,” perhaps the Academy Awards front-runner, picked up four big awards including Best Director for Nolan, Best Drama Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson’s score.

Downey’s win, his third Globe, denied one to Kenergy. Ryan Gosling had been seen as his stiffest competition, just one of the many head-to-head contests between “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” The filmmakers faced each other in the best director category, where Nolan triumphed.

The year’s biggest film grossing $1.4 billion in ticket sales, ‘Barbie’ -did walk away with a couple of wins…Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” took best song, and swiftly after, “Barbie” took the Globes’ new honour for “cinematic and box office achievement.”

Other big wins of the night included Emma Stone, best actress in a musical or comedy…’ Poor Things.’ Paul Giamatti won the same honour for The Holdovers…

‘The Bear’ won Best Comedy Series at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, capping a big night for the show. The Bear also won four Emmys on Saturday at the Creative Arts awards (which were delayed from September), making for a big weekend for the show.