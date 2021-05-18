‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot About Black Family Gets Official Green Light At ABC

The same network of the original dramedy, ABC, is going ahead with the reboot which will still take place in the 1960s, this time focusing on a Black middle-class family.

The show is slated for the 2021-2022 broadcast season, reports Variety.

‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Among Four ABC Series Orders for 2021-2022 Broadcast Season https://t.co/rKe7FUgpG0 — Variety (@Variety) May 14, 2021

Fred Savage, who played the original’s lead, Kevin Arnold, is the executive producer this time and even directed the first episode.

The new kid with the coming-of-age travails will be named Dean Williams, and played by Elisha “EJ” Williams.

The great Don Cheadle will do Dean’s adult-looking-back voiceover.

The rest of the cast will include Dulé Hill as his father, Saycon Sengbloh as his mother, and Laura Kariuki as his sister.

The reboot was first announced last summer. The original series ran for six seasons beginning in 1988 and running until 1993.