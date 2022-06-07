The World’s Biggest Four-Day Work Week Trial Has Begun

The pilot, which will last for six months, involves 3,300 workers spanning 70 companies, ranging from providers of financial services to a fish-and-chip restaurant.

During the program, workers receive 100% of their pay for working only 80% of their usual week, in exchange for promising to maintain 100% of their productivity. As millions of employees witched to remote work during the pandemic, there has been a call to shorten the working week to cut commuting time, costs and greater flexibility.

Researchers will measure the impact the new working pattern will have on productivity levels, gender equality, the environment as well as worker well-being.

Similar trials have begun in Canadian cities including Springwater Township in Simcoe County…