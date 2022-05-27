The World’s Largest Bottle of Whisky Just Sold For Over 1 Million Pounds!

Sometimes bigger is better!

The world’s largest bottle of whisky, containing 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan single malt, has sold at auction for more than £1m (€1.2m).

The 1.8 metres (5ft 11in) tall bottle, called The Intrepid, was bought by an anonymous, international buyer at Edinburgh-based auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull yesterday for £1.1m (€1.3m).

Related: Couple Finds 60 Bottles of Bootleg Whiskey In Secret Wall In New York Home…

Interest in the bottle, which contains enough whisky to fill 444 standard bottles, came from all over the globe with the buyer snapping it up for the equivalent of almost £92 per dram.

It was named The Intrepid in honour of the drive and achievements of 11 of the world’s most pioneering explorers who are featured on the bottle.