The Worst Colours To Wear On A First Date!

You only get to make one first impression, and first dates are no exception. So, you’ll want to make sure you wear an outfit that makes you look and feel your best. But, instead of only focusing on your ensemble, you should also be paying closer attention to the colour you’re wearing, as it could be sending the wrong message.

One relationship expert says, “Colours can evoke different emotions and associations, and choosing the wrong colour might send an unintended message or create a negative impression.

Here are the colours to avoid on a first date!

Brown!

The poop emoji, dirt, an overly ripe banana. These are all things our mind associates with the colour brown, which is why you may want to avoid it on a first date.



“Brown can be perceived as dull or too conservative, which may not convey the excitement and anticipation typically associated with the beginning of a potential romantic relationship

Gray!

Gray sweatpants, a cloudy day, a clump of dust. This colour can be seen as “unapproachable and dull.”

Bright Colours!

On the other side of the colour spectrum, you don’t want to go too bold with your wardrobe either. “[Bright colours] can make you appear too flashy or trying too hard, which may not be the best impression you want to create on a first date…

Yellow!

Speaking of bright colours, yellow—the brightest colour in the rainbow—could be sending the wrong message. Sure, it’s the title of a great Coldplay song, and yes it rhymes with “mellow,” which might be the vibe you’re going for. FUN FACT: yellow is the colour of friendship and caution—”two things that we don’t want to subconsciously represent when we are trying to make a love connection.

Too Much Black!

Black is an acceptable colour to wear on a first date (hello, little black dress). It can make you appear sophisticated and slightly mysterious. However, wearing nothing but black, “may make you come across as unapproachable or morbid.