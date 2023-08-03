The Worst Day of the Week to Have A First Date, According to TikTok

You’ll probably agonize over an outfit and push through a couple of cancellations before you make it to that first drink. And even then, sexual chemistry isn’t a sure bet.

Plus, if a date goes badly, it can feel like a total waste of your time, leaving you wishing that you’d stayed home in the first place.

But for those with a little more optimism, there is a day to avoid if you want a first date to go well – according to TikTok.

Charlotte (@welcometothepeasantparty), who shares dating advice on TikTok, says Saturdays are the worst days for a first date.

She writes: ‘This is why Saturday sucks for first dates. Assuming you work, Monday and Friday (9 am to 5 pm), on weekdays you’re already up out of the house, looking good and you’re not doing it for a first date.

‘On the weekend you have no firm commitments to get you up and out of the house. If you get dressed up it tends to be for that date. Plus, weekdays, particularly Monday through Thursday, are likely to have happy hours and drink specials – and there are no tourists or crowds or anything.

‘Most importantly, what’s nice about weeknights is you tend to have a built-in excuse.’

Charlotte stresses that you can say you have work in the morning if you’re looking for an easy exit.

She adds: ‘There is nothing to pressure you to stay out, have an extra drink – you’ve got to get home.