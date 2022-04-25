The Worst Thing To Do While Flirting

Flirting is essential for attracting mates yet, many people are really bad at it. Due to the important nature of this act, a study was conducted to determine dealbreakers when it comes to flirting.

Using open-ended questionnaires, the study identified 69 acts and traits that people find off-putting in flirting. The study also looked at how a person flirts with their partner to determine if their traits were off-putting also at home.

The most off-putting ones, included having a slimy approach, bad hygiene, and not demonstrating exclusive interest.

It was also found that women and older participants were more sensitive to almost all of the identified dealbreakers than men and younger participants.

Just don’t be like Ross, lol!

