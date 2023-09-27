The Writer’s Strike Is Over!

Hollywood studios and the over 11,00 writers reached a deal after a 146-day strike.

Screenwriters have fought for increased pay and over the size of diminished writing staffs on shows in the streaming era, as well as issues such as the use of artificial intelligence in creating scripts.

According to a WGA statement, writers earned increased pay, health and pension contributions with the contract extension as well as new foreign streaming residuals, and viewership-based streaming bonuses.

Per the agreement, AI cannot be used to write or rewrite scripts, and AI-generated writing cannot be considered source material, which prevents writers from losing out on writing credits due to AI. On an individual level, writers can choose to use AI tools if they so desire…