The Wrong Way To Cook A Hot Dog!

Who knew there was a debate over how to cook hot dogs? Even more unbelievable, some people don’t know how to cook a hot dog. A hot dog should be plump within and have a golden (or burnt) exterior that hails straight from a grill.

Few agree whether to grill, pan-fry, microwave, bake, or boil them. They can be spiral-cut or cooked into creepy octopuses. Ironically, the way to never cook a hot dog is by boiling it. A rep for a Famous Hot Dog says,

“Honestly, we just don’t recommend it. When you boil a hot dog, all that special flavour rushes into the water. And let’s be frank: Who wants to eat a watered-down hot dog?”