There is An Enjoyment Gap Between Men And Women When It Comes To This…

Ever felt embarrassed stepping foot in a gym? Felt awkward about working out while you’re on your period? Or felt nervous during a jog around the park as the sun starts to set?

You’re not alone.

From showing off our bodies to being concerned about sexual harassment, there are many reasons why women simply don’t enjoy physical activity as much as men.

A new study has revealed that 2.4 million fewer women than men strongly agree that they find sport and exercise enjoyable and satisfying.

60% of women are less active compared to over 63% of men, so there is a massive enjoyment gap!

The latest research finds that there is a wide range of practical and emotional barriers preventing women from getting active.

One in three women say they feel too tired or don’t have enough energy to be physically active; 29% don’t feel motivated enough, and 31% say they don’t have enough time.

Women are less likely to participate in physical activities over the fear of judgement, not being fit enough, worrying about what other people think of them, showing their bodies and wearing tight clothing!

More recently, the rising cost of living has become a barrier, with more than a third (37%) of women saying it has hurt their ability to be active.