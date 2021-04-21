There’s A Company That Will Pay You $3000 To Take More Coffee Breaks

Chameleon, an organic coffee company known for its cold brew, wants everyone to know that coffee breaks throughout the day are beneficial to stay awake and energized.

In a press release, the company announced that it would give two people $3,000 each for taking a break and refilling their coffee cups.

In addition to scoring the cash, coffee lovers will also receive a stash of Chameleon Cold Brew.

The deadline is Monday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m. ET. In order to enter the contest, you must be 18-years-old and be a resident of the United States to win.

Here’s to drinking more coffee and taking breaks at work!

