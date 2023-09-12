THERE’S A COMPETITION TO FIND THE LAZIEST PERSON

Did you spend all day yesterday laying on the couch, watching football? If so, you might be perfect for this competition of Laziness.

The village of Brezna in northern Montenegro, which is in Southeast Europe, holds a bizarre, annual contest, where competitors hope to earn the coveted title of “Laziest Citizen.” The winner gets about $1,000.

They’ve been doing this for 12 years. It started as a way to mock a myth that Montenegrins as lazy people.

This year, there are seven remaining contestants, who have been lying down on mats for more than 20 straight days, and counting. They’ve already smashed last year’s record of 117 hours.

They can play on their phones and laptops, they can eat, drink, and read. They have everything they need to do, well, nothing.

But they are NOT allowed to sit or stand up. They do get 10-minute bathroom breaks, but only every eight hours.

Last we heard, they’d made it through 23 days, with “no end in sight.”

It’s unclear if a winner has been named in the last couple of days. There wasn’t an official update yesterday, the reporters in Montenegro are notoriously lazy. KIDDING!