There’s A Job That Will Pay You $1000 To Eat Cheese!

Sleep Junkies is a website that offers sleep products as well as information on how to improve your sleep health.

The site is currently seeking out “dairy dreamers,” or a group of people who will receive $1,000 for eating a variety of cheese before hitting the hay every day for three months straight.

Why cheese, you say? The site is trying to prove or debunk the theory that eating cheese before bed will help you sleep better.

The crew at Sleep Junkies is also looking to see if enjoying some dairy before bedtime will increase the chance of nightmares.

Those selected will get to eat a variety of cheese including blue and soft-ripened, hard and lactose-free…

All applicants must be 21 years of age or older, have good writing skills, be prepared to be honest about the study and its impact, and — of course — must love sleeping and cheese. To be seriously considered, Sleep Junkies is looking for people with a consistent sleep schedule who can commit to sleeping alone for the duration of the study. Oh, and those with dairy or lactose intolerances should steer clear, you know, for obvious reasons.

While this gig is only open to people in the United States, how fun would this be? One can dream!