THERE’S A “KOOL-AID MAN” TREND THAT’S CAUSING BROKEN FENCES IN NEBRASKA

There’s been a series of damaged property complaints around Omaha, Nebraska recently, mostly damaged fences and walls. And it sounds like the perp was . . . THE KOOL-AID MAN. Sort of.

There’s a trend of kids mimicking the Kool-Aid Man by throwing themselves through structures on people’s properties. There’s even Ring camera footage of a few teens bursting through a fence.

Last week, sheriff’s deputies in Sarpy County issued criminal mischief citations to NINE kids, who they say ran and jumped into fences in various neighbourhoods around the county. It’s unclear how much the citations were for.

At least eight properties were hit, with estimated damage of several thousand dollars per house. It’s unclear if this was a stupid idea by THIS group of teens, or if it’s part of a broader social media trend.