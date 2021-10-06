There’s A New Anthony Fauci Documentary On Disney Plus

Disney+ has dropped the trailer for Fauci, a feature documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious-disease expert in the United States.

The documentary was already shooting prior to the pandemic, and Fauci agreed to allow them to continue as long as it didn’t interfere with their work during the pandemic!

According to Vulture, The film not only follows the public servant as he navigates the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also pries into his family life and career. Fauci, 80, has helped the nation battle outbreaks including HIV/AIDS, SARS (another form of coronavirus), and Ebola.

Directed by Emmy winners John Hoffman and Janet Tobias for National Geographic Documentary Films, Fauci premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, October 6.