The Dog's Best Friend Game™: A Board Game To Play With Your Dog
Are you looking for a way to bond with your furry friend while having a blast with the entire family?
Look no further! West Paw’s The Dog's Best Friend Game™ is here to make game nights more exciting and inclusive, bringing humans and dogs together for some tail-wagging fun.
Created by a team of pet behaviouralists, seasoned pet experts, and game design pros, The Dog's Best Friend Game™ is crafted to ensure super-safe, real-life play for everyone.
Whether you have two legs or four, this game is designed to be inclusive and enjoyable for all ages, with a special focus on positive reinforcement training.
What’s in the Box?
Here’s what you’ll find inside this innovative brain game package:
- 81 Challenge Cards: Each card presents a unique challenge that will have both you and your pup engaged and entertained.
- 5 Training Tip Cards: Packed with expert advice to help you make the most out of your play sessions.
- 8 Plastic Cups: Essential for some of the fun and creative challenges.
- 1 No-Slip Playing Mat: Ensures the game stays put, even during the most enthusiastic play.
- 2 Plush Dog Toys: Perfect for interactive fun with your dog.
- 1 Sand Timer: Keeps the game exciting with timed challenges.
- Rule Sheet: Easy-to-follow instructions to get you started.
- LOTS of FUN!: Because who doesn’t love fun?
Play, Train, and Connect
The game is designed to encourage connection and positive reinforcement training through play.
Each mini-game incorporates training tips and methods to help improve your dog’s skills while you both have fun. And if a card isn’t a tail thumper or gut buster, just pass—it’s all about finding the challenges that you and your dog enjoy the most.
Customize Your Experience
Feeling creative?
The Dog's Best Friend Game™ comes with 4 blank cards, allowing you to design your own challenges. This feature lets you tailor the game to your dog’s unique skills and interests, making each game night a fresh and personalized experience.
Levels of Fun for All
With 5 levels of difficulty, the game is designed to engage humans and dogs of varying training levels.
Whether you’re just starting out or your pup is a seasoned pro, there’s a challenge for everyone. And if you’re not in the mood for social play, that’s okay too!
The game includes a solo play option, ensuring you and your dog can still enjoy quality time together.
Ready to Play?
Gather your family, grab your furry friend, and get ready for a night of laughter, learning, and love with The Dog's Best Friend Game™.
It's the perfect blend of fun and training that will keep tails wagging and smiles beaming.
Game on!
