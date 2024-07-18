The Dog's Best Friend Game™: A Board Game To Play With Your Dog

Are you looking for a way to bond with your furry friend while having a blast with the entire family?

Look no further! West Paw’s The Dog's Best Friend Game™ is here to make game nights more exciting and inclusive, bringing humans and dogs together for some tail-wagging fun.

Created by a team of pet behaviouralists, seasoned pet experts, and game design pros, The Dog's Best Friend Game™ is crafted to ensure super-safe, real-life play for everyone.

Whether you have two legs or four, this game is designed to be inclusive and enjoyable for all ages, with a special focus on positive reinforcement training.

What’s in the Box?

Here’s what you’ll find inside this innovative brain game package:

81 Challenge Cards: Each card presents a unique challenge that will have both you and your pup engaged and entertained.

5 Training Tip Cards: Packed with expert advice to help you make the most out of your play sessions.

8 Plastic Cups: Essential for some of the fun and creative challenges.

1 No-Slip Playing Mat: Ensures the game stays put, even during the most enthusiastic play.

2 Plush Dog Toys: Perfect for interactive fun with your dog.

1 Sand Timer: Keeps the game exciting with timed challenges.

Rule Sheet: Easy-to-follow instructions to get you started.

LOTS of FUN!: Because who doesn't love fun?

Play, Train, and Connect

The game is designed to encourage connection and positive reinforcement training through play.

Each mini-game incorporates training tips and methods to help improve your dog’s skills while you both have fun. And if a card isn’t a tail thumper or gut buster, just pass—it’s all about finding the challenges that you and your dog enjoy the most.

Customize Your Experience

Feeling creative?

The Dog's Best Friend Game™ comes with 4 blank cards, allowing you to design your own challenges. This feature lets you tailor the game to your dog’s unique skills and interests, making each game night a fresh and personalized experience.

Levels of Fun for All

With 5 levels of difficulty, the game is designed to engage humans and dogs of varying training levels.

Whether you’re just starting out or your pup is a seasoned pro, there’s a challenge for everyone. And if you’re not in the mood for social play, that’s okay too!

The game includes a solo play option, ensuring you and your dog can still enjoy quality time together.

Ready to Play?

Gather your family, grab your furry friend, and get ready for a night of laughter, learning, and love with The Dog's Best Friend Game™.

It's the perfect blend of fun and training that will keep tails wagging and smiles beaming.

Game on!