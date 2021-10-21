There’s A New Bud Light Seltzer! It’s Eggnog!

The Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel Pack is back with a couple of new flavours!

Bud Light Seltzer first released an Ugly Sweater Pack in 2020. It consisted of four brand-new flavours, including Apple Crisp, Peppermint Pattie, Gingersnap, and Cranberry.

This year’s offerings of flavours include Cranberry flavour because it’s now a permanent offering. It’ll be joined by the new Sugar Plum, Cherry Cordial, and Seltzer Nog cans.

S ugar Plum: Has sweet mixed berry, cranberry, and plum flavours

S Has sweet mixed berry, cranberry, and plum flavours Cherry Cordial: Has cherry and chocolate flavours

Has cherry and chocolate flavours Seltzer Nog: Has sweet cinnamon and vanilla flavours to mimic the classic eggnog

Has sweet cinnamon and vanilla flavours to mimic the classic eggnog Cranberry: Has a bold berry aroma with a sweet and tart cranberry flavour

The limited-edition holiday-inspired variety pack features 12-ounce slim cans that feature an ugly sweater design. You can pick up a 12-pack of the Bud

Light Seltzer, which includes three cans of each of the four varieties, is available on Nov. 1.

Bud Light Seltzer is also releasing a line of Ugly Sweater apparel, which includes shirts, hats, sweaters, and more that range from $5 to $60. You can shop the merchandise on ShopBeerGear.com for a limited time.