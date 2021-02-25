There’s A New Dating App That’s Video Based

This new app is designed for those TikTok obsessed. The app allows users to share TikTok-like videos to their profiles.

It’s different than other apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge that have users upload their photos for viewing.

How this one works is that single people can like each other’s videos and share comments.

A “match” is made when two users “like” the other’s videos, at which point they’ll be able to direct-message each other through the app and strike up a conversation.

The free “video-based dating app” is also prompting users to “show your fun side, your serious side, your likes, your dislikes … show who you really are” as a way to display their personality, according to its description.

In the meantime, TikTok continues to dominate the social media world during this pandemic. The app now has a whopping 100 million users, many of who joined over the last year.