There’s A New David Bowie Inspired Barbie

Mattel said the doll’s release is meant to honor the 50th anniversary of the release of Bowie’s album “Hunky Dory,” which was originally released on Dec. 17, 1971.

The new David Bowie Barbie wears a powder-blue suit, just like the iconic suit Bowie wore in his “Life on Mars?” music video from the “Hunky Dory” album.

The doll’s outfit includes other iconic details such as the foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, the statement tie, platform shoes, blue eye shadow and “a hairstyle inspired by Bowie’s 70s glam era,” the announcement said.

Barbie first honoured Bowie three years ago by recreating his Ziggy Stardust alter ego, complete with space suit and makeup effects in doll form.

The newest David Bowie doll will be available on MattelCreations.com, Amazon, Walmart and Target, the announcement said.

The doll will cost $50, and on MattelCreations.com it is limiting customers to two dolls per person, the website says.

PHOTO CREDIT: The new David Bowie Barbie wears a powder-blue suit, just like the iconic suit Bowie wore in his “Life on Mars?” music video, Mattel