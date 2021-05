Move over BTS, there’s a new boy band in town.

They proudly call themselves the “first plus-sized boy band in China.” Produce Pandas is made up of five guys: DING, Cass, Husky, Otter, and Mr. 17.

They each weigh an average of 220 pounds. They rose to fame after being on an idol competition in China and say they hope to break away from the stereotypes of what the usual pop stars look like.