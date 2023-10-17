There’s A “Top Gun” Reality Show Coming!

The show will follow Navy student pilots “every step of the way” during training, as they embark on “some of the most challenging flight tests possible, including landing on an aircraft carrier at sea.”

Top Gun will follow “a diverse range of Navy student pilots” as they embark “on some of the most challenging flight tests possible, including landing on an aircraft carrier at sea.

The elite nature of the course means that only a minority — the very best — will make it to the top to fly the world’s most advanced jet, the F-35C Lightning II.

This first-time access will allow the series to follow the prospective naval aviators every step of the way — in the air, in the classroom, off-base and at home — as we discover who’s got what it takes to make it to the F-35C.”

The production follows 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick (pictured above) grossing $1.5 billion worldwide.

Top Gun: The Next Generation is greenlit to series, with a premiere date to be announced later.