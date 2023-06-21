Listen Live

There’s An Artist That Paints With Poop!

There’s a Poo-caso specializes in turning crap into Gold!

By Kool Mornings

German artist Werner Härtl, 45, specializes in creating elaborate paintings out of cow dung — which he proudly showcases for fans like a veritable da Vinci of doo-doo.

He uses cow manure to create art.

Burger King Is Testing A Diet For Cows That Aims To Lower Their Daily Methane Emissions

I bet you’re thinking, my god!  We can’t hang that in the living room because it’s going to smell…. The artist says that when the poo paint is wet, it’s a little funky, but when it’s completely dry it doesn’t smell anymore…

(If just looks like sh**)

Naturally, some might view working with cow poop as unsanitary; however, Härtl claims that he doesn’t “see any health or hygienic issues.”

“According to clinical studies in 2003, cow manure contains bacteria that’s healthy for humans,” he declared. “It strengthens the immune system and stimulates the production of serotonin.”

However, experts advise against handling cow dung as it can contain E. coli and other pathogens as well as various parasites.

Related posts

Our Top Summer Moments!

Gen Z is Taking Courses on How To Send A Email And Dress In The Office…

The Secret To Looking Younger, A Dead Body