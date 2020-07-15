Burger King Is Testing A Diet For Cows That Aims To Lower Their Daily Methane Emissions

Burger King says it’s trying to help reduce the burping and farting coming from its cows that will eventually become your Whopper!

The burger chain announced that it has partnered with scientists to develop a new diet for cows which is aimed at reducing up to 33 percent of cows’ daily methane emissions. The cows will now be fed 100 grams of lemongrass leaves during the last four months of their lives in an effort to stop the madness!

Burger King is also educating people on the problem of farting cows and its impact on the environment with a youtube video starring the Yodeling Walmart kid, Mason Ramsey.

But seriously, it’s become a well-known fact that livestock, like cows, are responsible for approximately 14.5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, which wreak havoc on our planet and contribute to climate change.

Cows are only a small part of the problem, however, Burger King says, “Since we are part of the problem, we are working to be part of the solution.”