People Frustrated By Lockdown In Iceland Can Now Scream Over A Loudspeaker!

There’s no doubt that everyone at some point since March has wanted to scream and flip out! People in Iceland are being invited to play their screams over a loudspeaker in a remote part of the country.

This new idea was set up by the tourist board, who even created a website where people can record themselves blowing off steam.

These screams are then played through one of seven speakers set up around the country! The idea is to give people in Iceland the perfect platform to vent their frustration without disrupting anyone else…

The campaign is inspired by scream therapy – also known as primal therapy – which was popular in the 1970s as a way of exploring repressed issues and relieving stress and anxiety.